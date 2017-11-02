ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A 57-year-old suburban Chicago man has been given a 20-year prison sentence for an armed robbery in which he wielded a butcher knife.
A Thursday’s statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office says Eugene R. Tasior Jr. entered an Elgin business in September last year and slammed the 12-inch knife on a counter, saying, “Give me your money.”
One employee recognized Tasior’s voice as belonging to a regular customer. Police went to his Elgin home and arrested him a short time later. They found the knife and about $1,300 in his pocket.
He entered a guilty plea at a Wednesday hearing, agreeing to the sentence. He’ll get credit for around 400 days in jail awaiting resolution of his case. He’ll also be eligible for time off for good behavior.
