WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has handed a suburban Chicago man a 35-year prison term for fatally shooting his cousin in the head and pushing his body out of a vehicle.
DuPage County prosecutors say a circuit judge sentenced 22-year-old James Hernandez on Wednesday. The West Chicago man won’t be eligible for parole until his entire sentence is served.
Hernandez earlier Wednesday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Enrique Hernandez, who was also from West Chicago.
Prosecutors say the cousins were in a vehicle together on Nov. 20, 2015, when James Hernandez shot Enrique Hernandez. Prosecutors say he then shoved the body onto a roadside in unincorporated West Chicago. He also stole his cousin’s cellphone and wallet.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
Hernandez has been held in jail since his 2015 arrest.