CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Dolton man in the 2010 killing of his ex-girlfriend who was to testify against him for trying to kill her in an earlier attack.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 41-year-old Terrence Coulter was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the beating and strangulation of 35-year-old Dana Hayes. Her decomposed body was found in a field in the southern Chicago suburb of Thornton in March 2010.

Prosecutors have said Hayes met with Coulter willingly in January 2010, when he beat her, strangled her and slashed her throat. Prosecutors say Coulter then moved Hayes’ body to the field. She was identified through DNA testing.

Court records show Coulter was accused of stabbing Hayes more than a dozen times in a 2007 case.

