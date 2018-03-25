CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have charged a suburban Chicago father for allegedly writing on Facebook that his brother could go to an elementary school with an AR-15 rifle to send a message his son shouldn’t be bullied.
Paul R. Chapman, of Lyons, appeared in Cook County bond court Saturday on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Prosecutors say the 43-year-old made the threat last week after his first-grader son was pushed into a bookshelf by another student at Lyons’ Robinson Elementary School. The postings included a photo of the brother in a military uniform.
Chapman’s lawyer says his client never threatened any specific person or place. The judge set bail at $10,000. He also ordered Chapman to stay off social media and not have contact with the school.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
Chapman’s next hearing is Tuesday.