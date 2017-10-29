SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago architect has been recognized for leadership and promotion of diversity in the field.

AIA Illinois presented AIA Fellow Walter Street with its Alan Madison Honor Award this month.

Street has served as president of AIA Chicago and the Illinois Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects as well as serving on national boards. He is a 2014 Richard Upjohn Fellow of the American Institute of Architects and is a regular visiting faculty member at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago .

AIA Fellow Rik Master was a jurist. He wrote that the highly skilled Street “mentors many emerging and new professionals.” Jurist Stuart Coppedge of the AIA says Street challenges colleagues not to just “talk about critical issues, but to act and be a champion.”