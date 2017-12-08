CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne Frontier Days staff has announced five country music performers that will play during the 2018 rodeo.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the night show headliners include Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and the Charlie Daniels Band joined by special guest Tracy Lawrence.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days staff made the announcement Thursday.

The performers for two additional night shows will be revealed at a later date, but Contract Acts Committee Chairman Scott Fleming says one will be a country act and the other will be a rock act.

Tickets for the night shows start $29 and will go on sale Dec. 16.

Prices for daily rodeo tickets will range from $20 to $35.

