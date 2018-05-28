CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati is getting the Wookiee treatment this fall.
Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” series, will be at the Cincinnati Comic Expo taking place Sept. 14-16.
At 7 feet, 2 inches, the actor towered over other characters as Han Solo’s co-pilot in the first film “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”
The 74-year-old retired from the role after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which premiered in 2015.
This will be his second appearance at the expo.