LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cher and a dozen backup dancers have brought the house down Wednesday in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of Abba’s “Fernando” for CinemaCon attendees, who responded with a standing ovation.
The legendary performer closed out Universal Pictures’ presentation at Caesar’s Palace.
Cher co-stars in the movie musical “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” She plays the mother of Meryl Streep’s character. The sequel hits theaters on July 20.
Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle also gave the audience a first look at his upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” during Wednesday’s presentation. The film, which is Chazelle’s follow-up to “La La Land,” stars Ryan Gosling.
