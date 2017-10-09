SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A government chemist says the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader had about 1.4 times the lethal dosage of VX nerve agent on his face after he was attacked at a Malaysian airport terminal.
Government chemist Raja Subramaniam testified Tuesday at the murder trial of two women accused of smearing the chemical weapon on Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13.
The chemist said pure VX was in Kim’s eye and blood and on the collar and sleeves of Kim’s blazer.
Raja said he couldn’t directly say if the VX concentration was enough to kill Kim, but the amount “is about 1.4 times the lethal dosage.”
He said the amount in Kim’s eye was smaller, but that correlated to VX penetrating faster through the eye than through the skin.