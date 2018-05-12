DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Several officers are being treated at a hospital in DeKalb County, Georgia, after they were sickened by a chemical odor emanating from a motel room with a dead body.

DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell tells multiple media outlets that emergency crews evacuated the motel’s third floor on Saturday.

Campbell says responding officers smelled a chemical odor that began to make them sick, and two or three were sent to an Atlanta-area hospital to be checked out.

Investigators said the cause of the odor is unknown. Fire investigators took samples from inside the room where the body was found to try to figure out the cause.

Hazardous materials crews are on the scene.