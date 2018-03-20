NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A chemical reaction has led to a massive evacuation in downtown New Haven, Connecticut.

Authorities were called to the scene Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a natural gas odor. First responders evacuated 1,000 people from the area and closed several roads as investigators searched for the source.

Police were able to trace the smell to a laboratory on the third floor of a building. Fire Chief John Alston tells WTNH-TV there was a chemical leak, and the substance smells just like natural gas.

Authorities say there is not harm to the public or anyone who was in the building. No injuries have been reported.

The building is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.