Chelsea Manning will be released from jail after a federal judge determined that her testimony was no longer necessary against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The grand jury investigating the anti-secrecy group, federal judge Anthony Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia said, is no longer active.

“Ms. Manning’s appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed,” he wrote. “Her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose.”

The judge’s order comes a day after Manning, a former Army private, tried to commit suicide in jail.

Manning has been detained in the Alexandria Detention Center for 11 months. Manning’s lawyers confirmed Wednesday that she tried to kill herself in jail that day; authorities said they stepped in before serious harm occurred.

Hacker Jeremy Hammond, who was also being held in civil contempt for refusing to testify before the WikiLeaks grand jury, was also ordered released. But he is still serving a ten-year prison sentence.

Assange is currently fighting extradition from the United Kingdom to Alexandria on espionage charges he argues are political.