MOSCOW (AP) — Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he’s ready to step down.

Kadyrov said in a rare interview aired Monday morning that it is his “dream” to step down because he finds the responsibility of leading the Russian region to be too heavy.

Kremlin-backed Kadyrov, a former rebel who switched his loyalties to Moscow, has been the dominant figure in Chechnya since the 2004 assassination of his father, President Akhmad Kadyrov.

The son came under pressure earlier this year when widespread reports of a broad crackdown on gay people in Chechnya surfaced.

Kadyrov has previously spoken about wanting to resign but never followed through. His public statements have been widely seen as part of a power play with the Kremlin for privileges and extra funding for his region.