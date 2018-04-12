Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — CharterCare Health Partners plans to purchase and reopen Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.

CharterCare CEO John Holiver announced the plan in a press conference Thursday with Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

The company says it would purchase the hospital and its infrastructure while committing $10 million to capital improvements under the plan. It would also host job fairs to prioritize hiring Rhode Islanders and work with Pawtucket to form a tax stabilization framework.

The offer will be contingent on regulatory approval.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The hospital’s emergency department shut down in December. Its current owner, Care New England, had been in talks with Boston-based Partners Healthcare about a purchase.

Holiver says the company hopes to restore the hospital’s presence in the Blackstone Valley.

Grebien says generations of Pawtucket residents have relied on the hospital.

The Associated Press