RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four North Carolina towns surrounding Charlotte could operate their own charter schools under legislation that’s received tentative approval in the state Senate.

The measure given initial OK on Thursday is a Republican response to town leaders unhappy with overcrowding and construction within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system. The bill would give those towns the option to create the non-traditional schools and give enrollment preference to residents.

Critics warn municipal residents would face higher taxes to operate such schools and that the bill could lead to further racial divisions in the public schools. Five Republicans voted against the measure, but it still passed 30-20.

A final Senate vote is expected early next week. The House approved a slightly different version last year that included only two of the Mecklenburg County towns.