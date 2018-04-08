Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview.

Authorities tell Newsday that the bus was carrying dozens of teenagers and adults.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Photos show the entire roof of the bus mangled.

