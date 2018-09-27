CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville says it spent more than $921,000 on public safety work related to the one-year anniversary of the deadly white nationalist rally.

The city released a cost estimate Thursday and said it filed a notice with the state earlier this month indicating that it’s interested in applying for emergency relief.

Officials say more than 375 city employees were involved in public safety operations and the city spent $600,000 more this year than last, in part, because they anticipated a full weekend of activities.

Virginia State Police said last month they spent more than $3.1 million to provide security. That amount includes police operations on two days and preparations leading up to the anniversary weekend. Police say around 700 troopers were in the area.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com