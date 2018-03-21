CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A court has dismissed a perjury charge against the chief organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally.
The Daily Progress reports the charge stemmed from Jason Kessler’s sworn statement that he was assaulted by a Charlottesville man in January 2017, months before the ill-fated rally. Judge Cheryl Higgins agreed with the defense that the prosecution did not show where the crime took place.
Last April, Kessler pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.
Outside the courthouse, Kessler accused Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci of “trying to do a political hit job,” noting that the perjury charge was brought in September, a month after the Charlottesville rally during which a woman was killed by a car that plowed into a group of counterprotesters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
Tracci said he was disappointed by Higgins’ ruling.
___
Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com