CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city’s council has approved the hiring of a new police chief following the departure of its previous one in the aftermath of a white nationalist rally.

The Daily Progress reports the Charlottesville City Council approved a resolution Monday permitting the recommendation by City Manager Maurice Jones to hire RaShall M. Brackney.

The Associated Press reported that according to city officials, the 55-year-old Brackney is a former George Washington University police chief.

Brackney will be the first African-American woman to serve as Charlottesville’s police chief. She will succeed Al Thomas, who was the city’s first African-American police chief.

Thomas retired in December after the release of a report about the August rally that found serious police and government failures in responding to violence that erupted.

Brackney’s effective start date is June 18.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com