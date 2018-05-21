CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city’s council has approved the hiring of a new police chief following the departure of its previous one in the aftermath of a white nationalist rally.
The Daily Progress reports the Charlottesville City Council approved a resolution Monday permitting the recommendation by City Manager Maurice Jones to hire RaShall M. Brackney.
The Associated Press reported that according to city officials, the 55-year-old Brackney is a former George Washington University police chief.
Brackney will be the first African-American woman to serve as Charlottesville’s police chief. She will succeed Al Thomas, who was the city’s first African-American police chief.
Thomas retired in December after the release of a report about the August rally that found serious police and government failures in responding to violence that erupted.
Brackney’s effective start date is June 18.
Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com