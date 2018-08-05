Nation & World Charlotte Rae, the longtime actress who starred in “The Facts of Life” TV series, dies at age 92 Originally published August 5, 2018 at 8:39 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlotte Rae, the longtime actress who starred in “The Facts of Life” TV series, dies at age 92. The Associated Press Next Story‘Facts of Life’ star Charlotte Rae dies at 92 Previous StoryIndonesia disaster agency spokesman says Lombok earthquake caused “massive” damage in north of island