CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 44-year-old West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge, admitting he possessed an illegal sawed-off shotgun.

According to prosecutors, Joe Orville Fooce III, of Charleston, had a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

South Charleston police in July 2016 said they found Fooce unresponsive at an intersection and discovered the gun in his backpack.

He could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.