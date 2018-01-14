CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jurors promised themselves before convicting Dylan Roof of a murderous shooting rampage that left nine dead at a Bible study session they would visit a South Carolina church.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that jury foreman Gerald Truesdale provides that detail. He’s the first panel member to discuss the decision sentencing Roof to death for the 2015 Emanuel AME Church murders.

Truesdale says he noticed Roof smirk after being cursed by a survivor of the slaughter. He noted Roof showed no remorse and appeared mentally challenged after the woman hearing her son plead for life yet be killed anyway, then smearing blood on herself and playing dead.

Truesdale says he developed a blank stare that allowed him to watch Roof and witnesses without giving away his emotions.

