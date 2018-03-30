HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Charles Barkley has donated $250,000 toward educating Mississippi and Alabama high school students about African-American history.
The Commercial Appeal of Memphis, Tennessee reported Thursday the basketball Hall of Famer and TV analyst’s donation to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi will help fund a digital course on African-Americans’ contributions to public service, science, art and sports.
The course is taught through a partnership between the foundation and education technology company EVERFI.
Barkley says in a statement every child in his home state should have an opportunity to know their history. The Alabama-native says he was born during the civil rights era and has gratitude for Medgar Evers, Congressman John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.
Foundation CEO Tom Pittman and EVERFI CEO Tom Davidson say thousands of students will be involved.
