BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Charities and others are upset with draft rules that would govern the use of electronic pull tabs in North Dakota.

The Legislature last year approved the use of electronic pull tabs and the North Dakota attorney general’s office has crafted rules for their use.

A public hearing on the proposed rules was held Monday at the state Capitol.

Minot Republican Rep. Andy Maragos was the primary sponsor of the bill. But he says the draft rules don’t comply with the legislation’s intent.

The draft rules, among other things, would limit the number of the machines and payouts.

Paper pull tabs account for a majority of the wagers at charitable gambling outlets.

Backers of the electronic pull tabs say they will not replace the paper tickets.