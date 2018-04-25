SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state lawmakers are getting a preview of a business plan for expanding early childhood education across the state that was developed by a group of major charitable foundations.
The plan seeks to expand state spending by $16 million each year to gradually expand and improve the workforce for prekindergarten, childcare and home visits with families in infants.
An outline was presented Wednesday to members of the Legislative Finance Committee who draft the state budget.
The plan calls for a new cabinet-level position in state government or early childhood “czar,” and would provide publicly funded kindergarten to 80 percent of 4-year-olds.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
Behind the investment project is the New Mexico Early Childhood Funders Group that consists of the Thornburg Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the McCune Charitable Foundation and others.