CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have upgraded the charges filed against two people accused in the shooting of a North Carolina college student.

A statement from Western Carolina University on Wednesday said that a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Aja Makalo are charged with murder in the shooting of 21-year-old WCU student Jason Alexander Ray. The two were initially charged with attempted murder after they were arrested by the State Bureau of Investigation for the Oct. 6 shooting. Ray died on Oct. 9.

The 17-year-old, who is not a student at Western Carolina, is being held without bond. Makalo, who is a student at the school, is jailed on a $500,000 bond.

University spokesman Bill Studenc said the incident remains under investigation.