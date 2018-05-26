WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Charges are expected to be dropped soon against a Delaware man who spent nearly two years in jail without a trial after he was accused of threatening to kill his grandmother.

The News Journal reports that New Castle County Superior Court Commissioner Bradley Manning said he is recommending that charges be dismissed against 46-year-old Kenny Cooper. Manning called the delay in prosecuting Cooper “perplexing.”

Cooper was arrested in May 2016 after his 84-year-old grandmother told police he pointed a finger in her face and said, “I’m going to kill you.”

Cooper was unable to put up $200 to be released on bail.

A threatening charge is typically a misdemeanor, but became a felony because the victim is elderly. Cooper’s lawyer said the maximum sentence is two years in jail.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com