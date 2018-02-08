APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A Lakeville middle school principal is accused of stalking the police detective who was investigating him for electronic crimes.

Forty-nine-year-old Christopher Endicott was charged with a gross misdemeanor for stalking after he was arrested Tuesday. He was been on leave since mid-January.

Police were investigating Endicott after a woman in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District reported that her phone and iPad connected to a school district server had been reset to factory presets and that she did not reset them.

The Star Tribune reports police executed search warrants and learned that intrusions were coming from Endicott’s Apple Valley home and from an IP address in the Lakeville Public School District where he worked.

According to the charges, Endicott stalked the woman and several others, including the detective who began the initial investigation.

Endicott’s attorney declined comment Thursday.