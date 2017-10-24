MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy last summer.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert M. Anderson Jr. was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Justin Evans Jr. The boy was killed July 22 on the porch of his grandmother’s house in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the boy was about to leave on a fishing trip with his stepfather and was running up the stairs of the porch to tell his mother goodbye when gunfire erupted.

According to the complaint, Anderson was shooting at a circling vehicle when one of the bullets hit the boy.

Anderson also has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in the Milwaukee County Jail with bail set at $125,000.