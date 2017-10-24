MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy last summer.
Thirty-four-year-old Robert M. Anderson Jr. was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Justin Evans Jr. The boy was killed July 22 on the porch of his grandmother’s house in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the boy was about to leave on a fishing trip with his stepfather and was running up the stairs of the porch to tell his mother goodbye when gunfire erupted.
According to the complaint, Anderson was shooting at a circling vehicle when one of the bullets hit the boy.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Anderson also has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in the Milwaukee County Jail with bail set at $125,000.