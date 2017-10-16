SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Utah woman accused of using eye drops to secretly poison her husband.

Court records show Davis County prosecutors explained the dismissal by saying more investigation was needed in the case against 33-year-old Chandra V. Read.

The case was filed after her husband found a black bag full of empty eye-drop bottles with the tops removed in August, after he’d been sick for months.

Authorities said his symptoms, including blurred vision and a 40-pound weight loss, were also side effects of ingesting the active ingredient in eye drops, Tetrahydrozoline.

Police said they later found 11 empty boxes, 10 empty bottles and 6 unopened boxes of the eye drops in the Clearfield house.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was available for Read.