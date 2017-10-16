SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Utah woman accused of using eye drops to secretly poison her husband.
Court records show Davis County prosecutors explained the dismissal by saying more investigation was needed in the case against 33-year-old Chandra V. Read.
The case was filed after her husband found a black bag full of empty eye-drop bottles with the tops removed in August, after he’d been sick for months.
Authorities said his symptoms, including blurred vision and a 40-pound weight loss, were also side effects of ingesting the active ingredient in eye drops, Tetrahydrozoline.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
Police said they later found 11 empty boxes, 10 empty bottles and 6 unopened boxes of the eye drops in the Clearfield house.
No attorney or publicly listed phone number was available for Read.