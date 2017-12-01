TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Charges against a New Jersey police officer accused of commanding his dog to attack a 58-year-old woman during a traffic stop have been dropped.

NJ.com reports authorities on Thursday dismissed an indictment against 35-year-old Tuckerton police officer Justin M. Cherry after his lawyer argued that prosecutors never told a grand jury that the woman was never treated for dog bites.

Officials say the woman failed to stop her car when Cherry tried to pull her over in 2014.

Prosecutors say that Cherry didn’t need to let the dog loose and then he allegedly lied about the incident on police forms.

Cherry’s attorney has filed documents indicating that she intends to sue the prosecutor’s office for malicious prosecution.

