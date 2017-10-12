ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman accused of stealing flowers and plants from Burlington yards has had her charges dismissed.

Thirty-seven-year-old Morningstar Porta, of Essex Junction, had previously been charged with petty larceny and pleaded not guilty. The Burlington Free Press reports there was no agreement made with the woman before the state dropped the charge late last month.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says that, given the resources need for a trial, the state concluded costs actually exceeded any losses incurred.

Porta’s lawyer did not return multiple requests for comment. According to court documents, she had previously acknowledged taking plants from one residence because she alleged they were stolen.

