ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a northwestern Pennsylvania man in an exchange of gunfire last year with his wife, who later died.

The Erie Times-News reports that 74-year-old Joe Bush was charged with aggravated assault following the January 2017 gunfire in Erie.

Sixty-one-year-old Ida Bush was also charged but died in April 2017. Her death was eventually ruled a homicide, and although court documents indicate that prosecutors considered filing a homicide charge none was filed.

Erie County prosecutors dropped charges against the husband in February. Chief Deputy District Attorney Erin Connelly says there are no plans to refile charges.

Connelly said in her dismissal motion that the circumstances would have made proving the charges difficult. Joe Bush’s lawyer said his client acted in self-defense after his wife fired at him.

