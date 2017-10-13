AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a former Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico.

The false-alarm charge against 29-year-old Coleman Martin was dismissed Friday at the request of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charge was dropped after Martin agreed not to own a gun, to attend counseling and not break any laws within the next two years.

Martin resigned from the Austin Police Department last month after returning to the United States.

Court documents allege Martin told his wife of plans to drown himself. She reported him missing on April 25, and investigators found his truck abandoned near a lake the next day. A woman later reported receiving an email from Martin that said he had fled to Mexico.