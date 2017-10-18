SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a man accused of shooting and injuring two others outside a Springfield strip club because the victims were not available to testify.

Michael Marrero had been facing two charges of assault and battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting Nov. 26 in the parking lot of the Mardi Gras adult entertainment club. He pleaded not guilty.

The Republican newspaper reports that a judge Tuesday granted a defense motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, which means could be indicted Marrero again.

Prosecutors say one victim has claimed a Fifth Amendment privilege and the other has been unavailable. One of the victims received a life-threatening injury.

Police say the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute in the parking lot.

