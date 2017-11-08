STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a former Connecticut ethics commissioner who was accused of patronizing a prostitute in a mix-up with the wrong woman.

The Connecticut Post reports the judge dismissed the case against Noel Kayo Tuesday after prosecutors declined to pursue it.

Kayo was arrested in June after police say he arranged to meet a woman at a hotel in Stratford and got into the wrong car. The woman whose car he did get into happened to be waiting at the hotel at the same time for a payment for photographs she previously posed in.

Both the woman and her boyfriend used pepper spray on Kayo. He later resigned from the Bridgeport Ethics Commission after his arrest.

Kayo declined comment on his case’s dismissal.

___

