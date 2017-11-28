HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges have been dropped in Highland Park against two men charged in similar cases in Detroit and Hamtramck.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the Highland Park case was dismissed Tuesday without prejudice, but 22-year-old Aaron Stewart and 19-year-old Quentin Flemons could be recharged at a later date.

Prosecutors have said a Highland Park woman was snatched from her bike last year and forced into an alley where she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Stewart and Flemons still face charges in the Sept. 30 kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman pulled from her bike in Detroit.

A Hamtramck woman also told police she was pulled from her bicycle on Oct. 8, forced into a vehicle and assaulted and robbed in a vacant structure.