PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a tax evasion charge against a man who describes himself as a Christian who refuses to give money to the government to support abortion.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday the judge ruled that the government failed to provide evidence that Michael Bowman tried to conceal or mislead government officials. Prosecutors accused Bowman of not filing an accurate tax return since at least 1997.

Bowman said he’s been up front with the Internal Revenue Service, refusing to file a return or pay taxes since 1999 without some accommodation afforded to him for religious beliefs.

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could seek a new indictment. Assistant U.S Attorney Donna Maddux said the government is considering options.

Bowman still faces four misdemeanor counts of willful failure to file tax returns.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com