MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A disorderly conduct charge has been dropped for a man arrested during a protest in support of taking down a statue of a Confederate general at a Tennessee park.
The Commercial Appeal reports that the charge against Patrick Ghant was dismissed Tuesday.
He was arrested during an Aug. 19 demonstration at the statue of former slave trader and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest at a Memphis park.
Charges have been dropped for six of the seven protesters arrested during the demonstration.
City leaders have expressed their desire to move the statue from Health Sciences Park. But their efforts have been blocked by the Tennessee Historical Commission under a state law that limits the removal or changing of historical memorials on public property.
