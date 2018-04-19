PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri prosecutor has dropped a murder charge filed against a woman years after her foster daughter died in 2001.
McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs said Wednesday he no longer believes he has a viable case against Jessica Newhard in the death of 21-month-old Megan McCullar.
The girl’s death was ruled a homicide at the time and Newhard was charged with felony child abuse. That charge was later dropped.
The Joplin Globe reports Newhard was charged with second-degree murder in 2016 after her ex-husband told investigators she had confessed to him 12 years after the girl’s death that she killed her.
Dobbs says the medical examiner who performed the autopsy has died and other witnesses are no longer available to testify.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com