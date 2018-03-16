MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — An eastern Montana judge has dismissed a deliberate homicide charge against a Miles City-area man in the death of his girlfriend while investigators continue to look into his self-defense claim.

Investigators say 21-year-old Travis Doss reported he had been arguing with 21-year-old Shania Raymond on Jan. 25 when he walked away from the house. He said he heard three gunshots and felt something hit the back of his head. He said he responded by “unloading 18 rounds into her.”

Attorney Wyatt Glade says he sought the dismissal while the investigation continued.

District Judge Michael Hayworth granted the motion and Doss was released from jail Tuesday.

Glade says the charge could be re-filed, depending on the results of the investigation.

Public defender Joseph Zavatsky told the Miles City Star that Doss what shot in the back of the head twice.

___

Information from: Miles City Star, http://www.milescitystar.com