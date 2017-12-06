Lt. j.g. Aloysius Schmitt, a Roman Catholic priest from St. Lucas, Iowa, will posthumously receive the third-highest decoration for valor in combat during a ceremony at Loras College in Dubuque.

Seventy-six years after he died at Pearl Harbor, a Navy chaplain who helped sailors escape from a sinking battleship is scheduled to be honored with the Silver Star medal Thursday in a ceremony at his alma mater in Iowa.

Lt. j.g. Aloysius Schmitt, a Roman Catholic priest from St. Lucas, Iowa, will posthumously receive the third-highest decoration for valor in combat during a ceremony at Loras College in Dubuque.

Navy Chief of Chaplains Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben will present the medal to his relatives during a ceremony on the campus.

Schmitt was buried in a special crypt there after his remains were identified last year by experts with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

He had been aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was torpedoed and capsized during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

His remains were not accounted for at first, because the bodies of most of the sailors and Marines recovered from the ship were too jumbled and decomposed to be identified.

The Rev. Schmitt, 32, had just said Mass that Sunday morning when the Oklahoma was hit by at least nine Japanese torpedoes.

The battleship, with its complement of 1,300, quickly rolled over in 50 feet of water, trapping hundreds of men below decks.

Thirty-two were saved by rescuers who heard them banging for help, cut into the hull and made their way through flooded compartments to reach them.

Others managed to escape by swimming underwater to find their way out.

A few managed to escape through portholes — saved by brave comrades such as Schmitt, who is said to have helped as many as 12 sailors get out of a small compartment.

In 1942, he was honored with the noncombat Navy and Marine Corps Medal.

But after recent appeals by supporters and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the Navy conducted a review and in October upgraded the medal to the combat award.

The citation details his bravery.

When the ship capsized, he and “other members of the crew, became trapped in a compartment where only a small porthole provided outlet for escape.”

“With unselfish disregard for his own plight, he assisted his shipmates through the aperture. When they in turn were in the process of rescuing him, his body became tightly wedged in the narrow opening.

“Realizing that other men had come into the compartment seeking a way out, (he) … insisted he be pushed back into the ship so the others might escape. Calmly urging them on with … his blessing, he remained behind while his shipmates crawled out to safety. In so doing, he gallantly gave up his life for his country.”

The Oklahoma’s loss of life at Pearl Harbor — 429 sailors and Marines — was second only to the 1,100 lost on the USS Arizona. The attack at Pearl Harbor plunged the United States into World War II.

Most of the Oklahoma’s dead were found in the wreckage during the monthslong salvage operation and were buried as “unknowns” in a cemetery in Hawaii.

In 2015, the Pentagon exhumed the remains of what are believed to be 388 of them.

With the help of enhanced technology and techniques, experts have been gradually making identifications of the remains.