SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Northern Wyoming Community College officials have announced a wave of changes after Native American students were targeted in at least two racially motivated incidents earlier this fall.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the announcement on Thursday calls for requiring keycard access to gain entrance to buildings and the possibility of adding security cameras.

Dr. Paul Young, the president of the community college district that includes campuses at Sheridan and Gillette colleges, said that Sheridan College would work with the Department of Justice to “evaluate and strengthen training for campus police and (the) Crisis Management team.”

Other changes include the establishment of a multi-cultural center, increasing funding for campus-wide diversity efforts, further working with tribal leaders on the Wind River and Crow reservations and holding campus- and community-wide discussions about inclusion.

