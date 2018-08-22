CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The attorney for a man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is seeking to have his trial on first-degree murder and other charges relocated.
Local news outlets reported Wednesday that an attorney for James Fields filed a motion earlier this month arguing that her client cannot get a fair trial in Charlottesville.
Attorney Denise Lunsford requested that Fields’ trial either be moved or that jurors be brought in from another area. She cites publicity about the case, “community prejudice” in the city and the impact of the events on Charlottesville residents.
A hearing in the case is set for Aug. 30, and the trial has been scheduled to begin in November.
Fields also faces separate federal hate crime charges.