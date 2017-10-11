CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Two day care workers in Chandler have been arrested for allegedly recording a video of themselves making obscene gestures in the presence of a child.
Chandler police say 25-year-old Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia turned herself in Wednesday while 24-year-old Fatina Sawyer was arrested by Mesa police.
They say Garcia is seen in the video giving a sex toy to a child and Sawyer is accused of recording the incident.
Police say the video was posted online Monday.
Someone reported the video and that began a criminal investigation.
Police have yet to disclose what charges Garcia and Sawyer could be facing.
It’s unclear if either woman has an attorney yet.