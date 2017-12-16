CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Three-quarters of the chancellors running North Carolina’s public universities are getting a raise.

The News Observer of Raleigh reports the biggest pay bump goes to Carol Folt, who runs the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her 6 percent salary increase approved Friday adds an extra $36,000, matching her compensation with N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson at nearly $633,000.

The university system’s Board of Governors also backdated to July the pay hikes approved for 13 of the UNC system’s 17 chancellors.

No raises were given to the chancellors hired within the last two years. Eight received a 2.5 percent raise.

The Board of Governors was sharply criticized two years ago for a round of chancellor raises that ranged between 8 percent and 19 percent.