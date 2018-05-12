LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A two-person leadership team will replace Garrey Carruthers when he retires as New Mexico State University chancellor and president.
The NMSU regents on Friday announced the selections of Dan Arvizu as chancellor and John Floros as president.
Arvizu is a former senior U.S. Department of Energy official while Floros is dean of the Kansas State University agriculture college and K-State Cooperative Extension.
Arvizu will oversee the entire NMSU system while Flores will focus on the Las Cruces main campus.
They were among the top five candidates in a national search for the next chancellor.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that regents Chair Debra Hicks said she discussed the possibility of splitting the job titles with both men after the regents agreed Monday to take that approach.