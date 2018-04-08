NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper will deliver this year’s commencement address to graduates of Dillard University.

The school’s 82nd Commencement ceremonies for more than 200 graduates will be held Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. on the campus’ historic Avenue of the Oaks.

Dillard President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough says Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, is part of a new wave of artists who can openly talk about faith while being in hip hop, balancing the secular and the sacred. In 2017, the 24-year-old’s independent project “Coloring Book” became the first streaming-only album to be nominated and win a Grammy.

Kimbrough teaches a class on ethics and hip hop and has sought Bennett to appear on campus for two years.