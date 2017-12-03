CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The Champaign City Council is considering a $93,000 settlement for a man who was shot in the shoulder by a police officer.

The News-Gazette reports the council will vote Tuesday on whether to pay the money to 23-year-old Dehari Banks.

Officer James Hobson shot Banks on June 11 after trying to stop his car for an alleged traffic violation. Banks reportedly crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot.

Hobson described the shooting in a written report as accidental. He said he was chasing Banks on foot with his gun drawn when he slipped and accidentally fired.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz decided in August not to pursue criminal charges against the Hobson. She says squad car video and audio from a microphone Hobson was wearing supported his account.

