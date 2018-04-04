CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) — A mid-June trial has been scheduled for a Chamberlain woman accused of having opioids in her home that were easily accessible to two young children.

The Daily Republic reports that 25-year-old Talyn Douville has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies including drug possession and child abuse. The charges stem from a January search of her home.

The child abuse charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com